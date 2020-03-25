UIF braces for COVID-19 claims flood
The organisation is responsible for providing relief to eligible employees in times of distress.
JOHANNESBURG - The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) on Tuesday said it had emergency reserves in place to deal with the anticipated flood of claims due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The organisation is responsible for providing relief to eligible employees in times of distress.
Government has also indicated its funds will be pivotal in cushioning some businesses and the workforce from the economic effects of the spread of the virus and the looming lockdown.
WATCH: SA on lockdown: Here’s what you need to know
UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping said while R800 million has been budgeted to aid struggling small to medium-sized businesses through the temporary employer-employee relief system, more money would be availed when the need arises.
“What we’ve done, in case there is an emergency where we need to pay a huge amount of benefit, we have also set aside a technical reserve for that.”
He has also explained that support measures are in place for employees who will be out of work or have their hours shortened as a result of the COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi stated that government expected millions of workers to claim from the UIF during this period.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in Local
-
Old Mutual pledges R50 million to help fight COVID-19
-
Social cluster ministers assure provision of basic services during lockdown
-
Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of lockdown
-
Essential services workers plead with the public to obey lockdown rules
-
Didiza warns panic buying will hinder entire supply chain
-
Cape Chamber Commerce wants detailed relief for small business ahead of lockdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.