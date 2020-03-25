View all in Latest
Stellenbosch Municipality suspends collection of property rates for 3 months

This handout illustration image obtained February 27, 2020 courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. Picture: AFP
This handout illustration image obtained February 27, 2020 courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. Picture: AFP
7 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Stellenbosch Municipality has announced it's suspending the collection of property rates for businesses and households.

This was done to provide relief for residents who might be negatively impacted amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

Mayor Gesie van Deventer says the payment holiday will last for three months.

"The DA-led council today decided to suspend for three months the collection of property rates for businesses and households within our town boundaries that have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak. Once the crisis is over, we shall work with applicants to pay the outstanding debt on reasonable terms and without the accrual of interest or penalties."

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

Timeline

