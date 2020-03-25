Stellenbosch Municipality suspends collection of property rates for 3 months

This was done to provide relief for residents who might be negatively impacted amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - The Stellenbosch Municipality has announced it's suspending the collection of property rates for businesses and households.

This was done to provide relief for residents who might be negatively impacted amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

Mayor Gesie van Deventer says the payment holiday will last for three months.

"The DA-led council today decided to suspend for three months the collection of property rates for businesses and households within our town boundaries that have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak. Once the crisis is over, we shall work with applicants to pay the outstanding debt on reasonable terms and without the accrual of interest or penalties."

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.