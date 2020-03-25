Shoprite Group thanks employees with R102m 'appreciation bonus'

The retail giant said it was giving the bonus as a way of thanking its shopfloor and distribution centre employees for their tireless efforts to feed the nation in these 'unprecedented times'.

JOHANNESBURG - Shoprite Holdings, owner of Shoprite and Checkers, is giving a once-off R102 million as an appreciation bonus to its employees.

The retail giant said it was giving the bonus as a way of thanking its shopfloor and distribution centre employees for their tireless efforts to feed the nation in these "unprecedented times".

"Supermarket employees are at the forefront of serving and safeguarding customers by implementing the Group’s strict hygiene measures while distribution centre employees are key players in the retail supply chain to restock stores as quickly as possible," it said in a statement.

"Our employees are crucial players in the task ahead and the Group wants to thank and reward them for their tireless efforts to stock our shelves with food and other essentials for our 29 million shoppers," said Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of the Shoprite Group.

The bonus will be distributed on 2 April.

"In addition to this announcement may I once again urge customers to shop responsibly," Engelbrecht said.

"Current gaps on supermarket shelves will be filled as our warehouses remain well stocked and new stock is arriving regularly. We have also increased orders and are sourcing new and additional suppliers.

'We are doing everything in our power to ensure our doors will remain open, our stores remain safe and our prices remain low."