Renowned traditional healer, author Credo Mutwa (98) dies

JOHANNESBURG - Renowned traditional healer and author Credo Mutwa has died at the age of 98.

Mutwa was known for his sculpture work that he left at the many places he lived in around the country, as well as, his predictions of events such as the Marikana massacre in 2012.

He was born on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal on 21 July 1921.

He was born to a Christian mother but his father believed in African tradition and culture, which embraced the ancestors.

In his book, Indaba, My Children, Mutwa detailed how he fell ill in his teenage years and when western medicine failed to heal him his paternal family took him and introduced him to the use of herbs, known as imithi.

He claimed he was then awakened to his path of becoming a sangoma.

Mutwa had been vocal about the use of traditional African medicines for the treatment of HIV/Aids and cancer.

It's believed that during his lifetime, Mutwa had predicted the 9/11 bombing of the Twin Towers, Chris Hani's assassination, and the ousting of former President Thabo Mbeki.

At the time of his long illness and his death, the self-professed Sanusi was living with his third wife Virginia in Kuruman in the Northern Cape.