View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
Go

Renowned traditional healer, author Credo Mutwa (98) dies

Mutwa was known for his sculpture work that he left at the many places he lived in around the country, as well as, his predictions of events such as the Marikana massacre in 2012.

YouTube screengrab of renowned traditional healer and author Credo Mutwa.
YouTube screengrab of renowned traditional healer and author Credo Mutwa.
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Renowned traditional healer and author Credo Mutwa has died at the age of 98.

Mutwa was known for his sculpture work that he left at the many places he lived in around the country, as well as, his predictions of events such as the Marikana massacre in 2012.

He was born on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal on 21 July 1921.

He was born to a Christian mother but his father believed in African tradition and culture, which embraced the ancestors.

In his book, Indaba, My Children, Mutwa detailed how he fell ill in his teenage years and when western medicine failed to heal him his paternal family took him and introduced him to the use of herbs, known as imithi.

He claimed he was then awakened to his path of becoming a sangoma.

Mutwa had been vocal about the use of traditional African medicines for the treatment of HIV/Aids and cancer.

It's believed that during his lifetime, Mutwa had predicted the 9/11 bombing of the Twin Towers, Chris Hani's assassination, and the ousting of former President Thabo Mbeki.

At the time of his long illness and his death, the self-professed Sanusi was living with his third wife Virginia in Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA