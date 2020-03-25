EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check to see if you won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 are as follows:

PowerBall: 04, 12, 41, 45, 46 PB: 05

PowerBall Plus: 06, 12, 24, 34, 45 PB: 12

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.