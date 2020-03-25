Mkhize: Labs that don’t provide full info of COVID-19 patients will be charged
The minister has confirmed there are at least 554 cases of the virus here in South Africa, but 19 of these were unallocated.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday said clinicians and pathologists who failed to provide full details of coronavirus patients would be criminally charged.
He said he was concerned that more and more confirmed COVID-19 cases were not traceable due to incomplete information.
He said COVID-19 was a notifiable disease, therefore, all names and contact details must be provided.
“Regulation 20 states that any person who fails to comply with the regulations is guilty of an offence and can be imprisoned for up to 10 years.”
Mkhize said private laboratories didn’t forward all information to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the institute had to search for missing patient information.
“These unallocated names and patients mean we can’t reach the next one who is at risk – it’s not a nicety to fill the form it’s an obligation. We will now go back and check who is not complying with the law.”
Mkhize said all exposed persons must be screened for the country to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.
