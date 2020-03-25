View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Mining to continue during 21-day national lockdown - Mantashe

The minister said it could become too costly for mining companies to completely shut down operations during the national lockdown.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe at a media briefing on the coronavirus on 25 March 2020 in Pretoria. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe at a media briefing on the coronavirus on 25 March 2020 in Pretoria. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
8 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe on Wednesday said it wouldn’t be possible to completely shutdown some mining operations during the 21-day lockdown.

Mantashe was briefing the media on how the president’s lockdown declaration would affect the mining and energy sectors.

The minister said it could become too costly for mining companies to completely shut down operations during the national lockdown.

He said this could also affect the economy in the process.

“A complete shutdown will not be feasible as a restart from scratch could be too costly and negatively affect supply and therefore affect the economy as a whole,” Mantashe said.

In terms of energy supply and Eskom, Mantashe said demand was expected to decline as expected, but energy supply remained a problem.

“While demand is expected to decline for the period ahead as a result of restrictions on economic activity, the security of continued energy supply remains critical,” he said.

He said to contain the spread of COVID-19 travel would also be restricted in the mining sector.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA