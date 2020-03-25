Mchunu: Essential govt services will continue during lockdown
Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu said that high-level officials like directors-general and HODs would be hard at work during the lockdown.
CAPE TOWN - Government will continue to function in spite of the lockdown, even though only essential staffers will be required to be at work.
Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu briefed the media on Wednesday on his department's response to the COVID-19 lockdown.
Mchunu said that high-level officials like directors-general and HODs would be hard at work during the lockdown.
They will be key to supporting ministers and provincial MECs during this time of crisis.
He said that it would be up to DGs to publish services that they considered to be essential.
"In line with the fact that there's no shutdown of government, there has to be continued rendering of those services that are regarded as essential and critical."
Mchunu said he was aware that those expected to be at work could feel unfairly treated and as such, the department will be in discussion with unions.
"We want to say that in this regard we work with unions and we continue to do so - this is not a once-off thing."
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
