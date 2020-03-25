View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Man arrested for spreading coronavirus in Ladysmith

The man defied a doctor's instruction to self-quarantine and allegedly continued with his business, including attending a religious gathering.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a 52-year-old salon owner for allegedly spreading the coronavirus in Ladysmith after testing positive for COVID-19.

It's understood the man who travelled to various countries arrived in South Africa on 18 March and was instructed to self-quarantine for at least 14 days pending the blood results.

However, the man defied a doctor's instruction to self-quarantine and allegedly continued with his business, including attending a religious gathering.

Police said that a list of 27 people who were at the man's salon and those at the religious gathering were being sought for testing.

Spokesperson Vish Naidoo said the man had been charged with attempted murder.

"Police in Ladysmith have arrested a 52-year-old man who had tested positive and knowingly defied orders to self-quarantine and subsequently may have spread the virus to 27 other people. He is currently in hospital receiving treatment and is expected to appear in court as soon as he recovers from his illness."

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA