Man arrested for spreading coronavirus in Ladysmith

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a 52-year-old salon owner for allegedly spreading the coronavirus in Ladysmith after testing positive for COVID-19.

It's understood the man who travelled to various countries arrived in South Africa on 18 March and was instructed to self-quarantine for at least 14 days pending the blood results.

However, the man defied a doctor's instruction to self-quarantine and allegedly continued with his business, including attending a religious gathering.

Police said that a list of 27 people who were at the man's salon and those at the religious gathering were being sought for testing.

Spokesperson Vish Naidoo said the man had been charged with attempted murder.

"Police in Ladysmith have arrested a 52-year-old man who had tested positive and knowingly defied orders to self-quarantine and subsequently may have spread the virus to 27 other people. He is currently in hospital receiving treatment and is expected to appear in court as soon as he recovers from his illness."

