Makhura: Stay home, don't travel ahead of lockdown

The premier and his executive on Wednesday gave a briefing in Midrand on their readiness to implement lockdown measures.

JOHANNESBURG- Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Wednesday once again urged residents not to leave the province ahead of the 21-day lockdown as this may undermine government’s efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Makhura and his executive gave a briefing in Midrand on their readiness to implement lockdown measures.

South Africa has 709 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 50% of those in Gauteng.

WATCH: Gauteng's homeless to be housed at schools during lockdown

Makhura said it was reckless and dangerous to leave the province at this time.

“It means that wherever you go, you can’t come back. Also, we are worried about the people of Gauteng who go somewhere who may be infected [and] we are also worried about the people who might be coming back,” Makhura said.

“We urge Gauteng residents not to go home to rural areas where they come from. For the next 21 days please stay at home because you might be taking the virus to the most vulnerable,” he added.

Makhura said in order to stop the spread of coronavirus people should stay home.

“I want to make a plea to many of us who would be otherwise travelling not to travel to different parts of our country and not to travel anywhere else but stay at home,” he said.

The provincial government said if residents failed to comply with the lockdown rules, they would be putting the lives of thousands of people at risk.

WATCH: SA on lockdown: Here’s what you need to know

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.