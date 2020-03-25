Khayelitsha residents stage protest over water in CT

A resident said that without water, they were at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.

CAPE TOWN - Khayelitsha residents picketed outside the Cape Town Civic Centre on Wednesday over a lack of water.

Some parts of the area have had no water for two weeks.

"When are we getting water in our informal settlements? I don't think that we can wait for five days to get water in our areas, we need water now. When you go back to your office, you'll use water and wash your hands but when we go back to our homes, we don't have money for sanitisers."

Mayco member Xanthea Limberg said that the city had arranged water tanks for the affected areas.

However, she could not confirm when they would arrive.