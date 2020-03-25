Khayelitsha man to appear in court for fraud, bribery
Detectives headed to a premises in Lingelethu West on Monday where they spotted several Capitec bank cards.
CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha man is expected to appear in court on Wednesday where he faces charges of fraud and bribery.
Detectives headed to a premises in Lingelethu West on Monday where they spotted several Capitec bank cards.
The suspect was unable to provide a plausible answer for having these and was subsequently arrested on a charge of fraud and alleged stolen or forged bank cards.
The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “The suspect offered to give police officers of Lingelethu West R500 and also make contact with friends to bring extra R1,500. The suspect ended up paying R2,000 to the police, who added a charge of bribery.”
Further investigations revealed the 35-year-old suspect had a number of fraud-related cases opened against him.
More in Local
-
Govt in talks with private hospitals to help COVID-19 patients not on med aid
-
Man arrested for spreading coronavirus in Ladysmith
-
Stellenbosch Municipality suspends collection of property rates for 3 months
-
Thokoza, gogo: Sanusi Credo Mutwa's death mourned
-
SA lockdown: No booze, dog walks or restaurant visits
-
Mining to continue during 21-day national lockdown - Mantashe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.