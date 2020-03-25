Khayelitsha man to appear in court for fraud, bribery

Detectives headed to a premises in Lingelethu West on Monday where they spotted several Capitec bank cards.

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha man is expected to appear in court on Wednesday where he faces charges of fraud and bribery.

The suspect was unable to provide a plausible answer for having these and was subsequently arrested on a charge of fraud and alleged stolen or forged bank cards.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “The suspect offered to give police officers of Lingelethu West R500 and also make contact with friends to bring extra R1,500. The suspect ended up paying R2,000 to the police, who added a charge of bribery.”

Further investigations revealed the 35-year-old suspect had a number of fraud-related cases opened against him.