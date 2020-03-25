Khayelitsha girl (16) dies after being stabbed 13 times in apparent hate crime
Liyabona Mabishi was murdered allegedly because she was a lesbian.
CAPE TOWN - The Khayelitsha community of Enkanini is reeling after a teenager was killed in an apparent hate crime.
Liyabona Mabishi was stabbed several times on Saturday and died before reaching the local hospital.
The 16-year-old was murdered allegedly because she was a lesbian.
Gender rights activist Funeka Soldaat said that she was devastated following Liyabona Mabishi’s murder.
The 16-year-old girl was stabbed at least 13 times while walking with her friend and succumbed to her injuries before reaching the Khayelitsha Hospital.
Soldaat said that the 18-year-old boy who was with the deceased at the time of the attack was extremely traumatised.
"To take a knife and stab someone 13 times that's hatred. It's unbelievable. You can't stab a kid like that and say it's not hate."
Soldaat said that she'd been informed that five people had been taken into police custody in connection with the attack. This has not yet been confirmed by the SAPS.
