Gauteng govt confident court will rule in its favour over Tshwane council matter

On Tuesday, the High Court heard an urgent application by the DA challenging the decision by provincial government to dissolve the council.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government on Wednesday said it was confident that the High Court in Pretoria would rule in its favour in the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) challenge against the decision to place the Tshwane metro under administration.

The municipality was placed under Section 193 following weeks of instability in the council. The DA’s lawyers said the move by the provincial government was politically motivated, irrational, and illegal.

The party said the municipality was financially stable contrary to the Gauteng government’s assertion that the metro was broke.

Government lawyers said the decision was taken in the best interest of the public.

Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile believes their lawyers presented a formidable case.

“As the Gauteng provincial government, we are happy and pleased. We look forward to the judgment [and] we have always said we are confident of the merits of our case,” he said.

Judgment was reserved in the matter.