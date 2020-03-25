Gauteng govt confident court will rule in its favour over Tshwane council matter
On Tuesday, the High Court heard an urgent application by the DA challenging the decision by provincial government to dissolve the council.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government on Wednesday said it was confident that the High Court in Pretoria would rule in its favour in the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) challenge against the decision to place the Tshwane metro under administration.
On Tuesday, the High Court heard an urgent application by the DA challenging the decision by provincial government to dissolve the council.
The municipality was placed under Section 193 following weeks of instability in the council. The DA’s lawyers said the move by the provincial government was politically motivated, irrational, and illegal.
The party said the municipality was financially stable contrary to the Gauteng government’s assertion that the metro was broke.
Government lawyers said the decision was taken in the best interest of the public.
Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile believes their lawyers presented a formidable case.
“As the Gauteng provincial government, we are happy and pleased. We look forward to the judgment [and] we have always said we are confident of the merits of our case,” he said.
Judgment was reserved in the matter.
More in Politics
-
DA believes it has solid case to oppose decision to dissolve Tshwane Council
-
DA fights placement of Tshwane under administration in Pretoria court
-
Political parties welcome Ramaphosa’s coronavirus lockdown
-
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa's address to the nation
-
EFF wants banks to suspend loan repayments, govt grants for workers
-
Court says PP's subpoena powers don't extend to taxpayer records
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.