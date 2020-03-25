View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
Go

Free State SAPS open inquest after Lesotho man dies near Maseru border

The death caused panic, with witnesses saying he had difficulty breathing, raising suspicions that he may have contracted the coronavirus.

Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Free State police have opened an inquest after a Lesotho national collapsed and died at the Maseru border on Tuesday.

The death caused panic, with witnesses saying he had difficulty breathing, raising suspicions that he may have contracted the coronavirus.

The 63-year-old man fell while in the immigration queue travelling from Lesotho to South Africa.

Provincial police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele said they were investigating the exact cause of the man's death.

“The deceased fell on the ground while standing in the queue. According to the medical report we got in his possession, apparently, he is the one who has been consulting the doctor and thus far, we are not sure yet what the cause of his death is until we receive the results of the postmortem. He was from Lesotho into South Africa.”

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA