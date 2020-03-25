Free State SAPS open inquest after Lesotho man dies near Maseru border

The death caused panic, with witnesses saying he had difficulty breathing, raising suspicions that he may have contracted the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - Free State police have opened an inquest after a Lesotho national collapsed and died at the Maseru border on Tuesday.

The death caused panic, with witnesses saying he had difficulty breathing, raising suspicions that he may have contracted the coronavirus.

The 63-year-old man fell while in the immigration queue travelling from Lesotho to South Africa.

Provincial police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele said they were investigating the exact cause of the man's death.

“The deceased fell on the ground while standing in the queue. According to the medical report we got in his possession, apparently, he is the one who has been consulting the doctor and thus far, we are not sure yet what the cause of his death is until we receive the results of the postmortem. He was from Lesotho into South Africa.”

