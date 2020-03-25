Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of lockdown
Eskom said all its activities were considered 'essential services' under labour law and that it would apply for an exemption from the 21-day lockdown for critical staff.
JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that coal stocks at its power stations were healthy, with at least 20 days of supplies at all stations, before a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak starting at midnight on Thursday.
Eskom said all its activities were considered "essential services" under labour law and that it would apply for an exemption from the 21-day lockdown for critical staff.
It has asked coal miners, coal transporters and freight company Transnet to continue coal supply operations during the lockdown.
