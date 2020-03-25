DA believes it has solid case to oppose decision to dissolve Tshwane Council

On Tuesday, the North Gauteng High Court heard an urgent application against the Gauteng government's move to intervene in the capital's affairs.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) believes it has a formidable case in its challenge of the decision to place the City of Tshwane under administration.

The municipality was placed under administration following weeks of instability.

The DA’s lawyers have argued that the Gauteng government’s decision to invoke Section 193 of the Constitution must be set aside and declared invalid.

They said the move was unprocedural, unfair and irrational and was informed by ulterior political purposes.

The DA’s Mike Moriarty said: “We think that the arguments we led in favour of protecting council against a power grab, against a super dominant party, in a province would have been sufficient to bring the judgment in our favour.”

The Gauteng government said the move was informed by a number of factors.

Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile said the DA had no case.

Judgment in the matter has been reserved indefinitely.