COVID-19: Netcare Group restricts visiting hours at hospitals
The new regulations at the Netcare Group hospitals came into effect on Wednesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Some private hospitals have suspended and restricted visiting hours in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Families would not be allowed to see their loved ones in hospital as all visiting hours were suspended except for specific special circumstances.
WATCH: 5 things Netcare is doing to curb spread of COVID-19
The hospital said these extra measures were to protect all healthcare teams and patients who could not be discharged during the outbreak.
This included visits to general wards, ICU’s, and high care units.
Meanwhile, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) called on the private sector to open its doors to assist the public to deal with the coronavirus cases.
“Our concern more than anything is the lack of the private sector in fighting the virus. We made a call that maybe it’s time that the government takes over both public and private hospitals in order to amass resources to fight the virus. This is not a time for profiting or making dividends,” said Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
