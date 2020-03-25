View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Construction workers raise concerns over lockdown survival

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Construction workers at a site in Cape Town on 25 March 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
Construction workers at a site in Cape Town on 25 March 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
8 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - While its compulsory for many South Africans to be placed on lockdown from Thursday midnight, construction workers said they would feel the pinch.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Workers were on various construction sites on Wednesday, but come Friday the'll be at home for 21 days not earning a single cent.

Some have told Eyewitness News that the money they received on Thursday for this week’s work had to last for 21 days.

One Heideveld man said he didn’t know how he would survive.

“We won’t be able to survive by getting paid this week only. This week’s money must last for three weeks until the 21 days end and then we can go back to work,” he said.

The Building Construction and Allied Workers Union raised concerns about the financial impact of the national lockdown and was looking to government for more clarity on this.

WATCH: SA on lockdown: Here’s what you need to know

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA