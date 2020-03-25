Construction workers raise concerns over lockdown survival

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - While its compulsory for many South Africans to be placed on lockdown from Thursday midnight, construction workers said they would feel the pinch.

Workers were on various construction sites on Wednesday, but come Friday the'll be at home for 21 days not earning a single cent.

Some have told Eyewitness News that the money they received on Thursday for this week’s work had to last for 21 days.

One Heideveld man said he didn’t know how he would survive.

“We won’t be able to survive by getting paid this week only. This week’s money must last for three weeks until the 21 days end and then we can go back to work,” he said.

The Building Construction and Allied Workers Union raised concerns about the financial impact of the national lockdown and was looking to government for more clarity on this.

