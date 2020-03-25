Cape Chamber Commerce wants detailed relief for small business ahead of lockdown

It believes they should be exempt from paying for municipal services, loans and rent during the national lockdown.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry wants some relief for small businesses.

The chamber on Tuesday said about a third of its 2,000 member businesses were already struggling.

Cape Chamber president Geoff Jacobs said the relief plan for businesses remained high level and unclear.

He said clear plans were needed and must be spelled out: “We may be underestimating the devastating effects these measures will have on businesses. Especially small-medium and micro-enterprises. Details for businesses are high-level and vague.”

But Jacobs said the country's fiscal position was not looking any good either.

He said the only way to provide relief was to put more money in people's pocket.

This also means consumers can worry less about how they will make a living during the difficult times that lie ahead.

