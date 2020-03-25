View all in Latest
As SA's COVID-19 cases hit 709, Gauteng accounts for more than 50% of cases

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced this on Wednesday morning that the number of coronavirus cases in South Africa had risen to 709.

Picture: 123rf.com
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng still accounts for the majority of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country after another steep increase overnight, bringing the provinces total to 366 infections.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced this on Wednesday morning that the number of coronavirus cases in South Africa had risen to 709.

Gauteng still accounts for more than half of the coronavirus cases in the entire country with 52%.

The Western Cape accounts for more than 24% of South Africa’s COVID-19 cases followed by KwaZulu-Natal, which is responsible for 13% of the cases.

After cancelling Easter holiday plans ahead of the lockdown, several South Africans were trying to travel to their home provinces before the army steps in on Friday

Mkhize urged people not to travel at this time.

“We prefer that people stay at home. If you go out and jog, it must be a short distance. Don’t mingle and be in crowds,” he said.

As South Africans prepared for the lockdown, essential services staff were hoping to get clarity in terms of how they would be allowed to travel to work.

WATCH: SA on lockdown: Here’s what you need to know

Timeline

