Social media streets: Mabena is ‘ready’ for you & Rupert, Oppenheimer my 'type'

JOHANNESBURG – After President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded his speech on Monday night on the measures government took to curb the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, South Africans flooded social media platforms to share their thoughts.

Hashtags including #ShutdownSouthAfrica and #LockdownSA gained momentum on sites including Facebook and Twitter.

Let's clean out their stalls from tomorrow so they can survive the 21 days 🙏🏾

Woolies, Spar and the rest will still be making money.#LockdownSA #lockDownSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/yDhoJGZ6Pk — The ALPHA 💢👑🙏 (@Masweets_Itu) March 23, 2020

Me watching the SANDF beat my mum's friends in our living room, during their monthly society meeting, after I snitched🤣#LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/0ElS115CfG — SAM 👨‍💻 (@sam_komane01) March 24, 2020

Many South Africans were unhappy with the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, particularly those imported from high-risk countries.

They also wanted the country to shut down to restrict civilian movement around the country to reduce the spread of the virus.

After Monday night’s announcement, however, the tone has shifted somewhat and the president was trending for the right reasons.

Among other things he was described as bold, compassionate and strong.

Meanwhile, there was also much debate about the wealthy Rupert and Oppenheimer families, seen to be close to the president and their pledge of R1 billion each to help small businesses affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is an appreciation Tweet to thank the breadwinners #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/qVaPzX4ykt — 𝙑𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙢𝙖𝙣 (@samnyakudya) March 23, 2020

When you donate a Billion rands back to its rightful owners #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/b3xW4Obtii — Tebello Radebe (@tebello_r) March 23, 2020

#LockdownSA Rupert, Oppenheimer families have donated R1bn each to help Covid-19 victims GodBless you #Rupert #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/psYkim9oJL — Max Da Dj (DaMaximizer) (@MaxDaDj_) March 23, 2020

WHAT MEASURES WILL THE SANDF REALLY TAKE?

In true South African style, people on social media poked fun at the lockdown after some spotted South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members around Johannesburg.

SANDF members will be deployed around the country once the lockdown comes into effect from Thursday midnight.

The SANDF memo states that the army will be deployed to eight provinces, with Limpopo excluded.

The hashtags #Mabena, #21DaysLockdown and #SANDF started trending where memes and GIFs making light of people possibly breaking the lockdown rules.

This is gonna be Mabena outside of clubs waiting for his revenge after those trolls!! Re nyele 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rGTqslKybu — Captain Champlito  (@Captain_Champu) March 23, 2020

"aye bruh don't shoot, i just wanted to buy airtime"

Mabena and SANDF : pic.twitter.com/ipNrgNUhS9 — Tall Men Olympics winner (@Leonard_Phosiwa) March 23, 2020

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)