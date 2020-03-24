Social media streets: Mabena is ‘ready’ for you & Rupert, Oppenheimer my 'type'
Hashtags including #ShutdownSouthAfrica and #Lockdown gained momentum on sites including Facebook and Twitter after the president announced the nationwide lockdown.
JOHANNESBURG – After President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded his speech on Monday night on the measures government took to curb the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, South Africans flooded social media platforms to share their thoughts.
Hashtags including #ShutdownSouthAfrica and #LockdownSA gained momentum on sites including Facebook and Twitter.
Let's clean out their stalls from tomorrow so they can survive the 21 days 🙏🏾— The ALPHA 💢👑🙏 (@Masweets_Itu) March 23, 2020
Woolies, Spar and the rest will still be making money.#LockdownSA #lockDownSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/yDhoJGZ6Pk
Me watching the SANDF beat my mum's friends in our living room, during their monthly society meeting, after I snitched🤣#LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/0ElS115CfG— SAM 👨💻 (@sam_komane01) March 24, 2020
Many South Africans were unhappy with the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, particularly those imported from high-risk countries.
They also wanted the country to shut down to restrict civilian movement around the country to reduce the spread of the virus.
After Monday night’s announcement, however, the tone has shifted somewhat and the president was trending for the right reasons.
Among other things he was described as bold, compassionate and strong.
Meanwhile, there was also much debate about the wealthy Rupert and Oppenheimer families, seen to be close to the president and their pledge of R1 billion each to help small businesses affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is an appreciation Tweet to thank the breadwinners #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/qVaPzX4ykt— 𝙑𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙢𝙖𝙣 (@samnyakudya) March 23, 2020
When you donate a Billion rands back to its rightful owners #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/b3xW4Obtii— Tebello Radebe (@tebello_r) March 23, 2020
My type. My size😍#LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/oSa9UvETon— . (@Vhusie_N) March 23, 2020
#LockdownSA Rupert, Oppenheimer families have donated R1bn each to help Covid-19 victims GodBless you #Rupert #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/psYkim9oJL— Max Da Dj (DaMaximizer) (@MaxDaDj_) March 23, 2020
WHAT MEASURES WILL THE SANDF REALLY TAKE?
In true South African style, people on social media poked fun at the lockdown after some spotted South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members around Johannesburg.
And so it begins... 🇿🇦 #SANDF pic.twitter.com/l7Y8cHMbv4— Nathaniel™ Khuzwayo (@King_Khuzwayo) March 23, 2020
SANDF members will be deployed around the country once the lockdown comes into effect from Thursday midnight.
The SANDF memo states that the army will be deployed to eight provinces, with Limpopo excluded.
The hashtags #Mabena, #21DaysLockdown and #SANDF started trending where memes and GIFs making light of people possibly breaking the lockdown rules.
“I’m going to buy airtime”— IG: To_tha_Max7 🇿🇦 (@Teddy_Bankx) March 23, 2020
Also me seeing SANDF #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/K2adlLmk2D
This is gonna be Mabena outside of clubs waiting for his revenge after those trolls!! Re nyele 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rGTqslKybu— Captain Champlito (@Captain_Champu) March 23, 2020
"aye bruh don't shoot, i just wanted to buy airtime"— Tall Men Olympics winner (@Leonard_Phosiwa) March 23, 2020
Mabena and SANDF : pic.twitter.com/ipNrgNUhS9
Who wants to try the #phoyisa challenge on the #SANDF ? pic.twitter.com/TIXBMlDb5U— Viperr.dj 🍥 (@DjViperr) March 23, 2020
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Local
-
Taxis, e-hailing services will not be operating during lockdown: Mbalula
-
Renowned traditional healer, author Credo Mutwa (98) dies
-
Old Mutual pledges R50 million to help fight COVID-19
-
Social cluster ministers assure provision of basic services during lockdown
-
Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of lockdown
-
Essential services workers plead with the public to obey lockdown rules
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.