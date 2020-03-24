WC Premier Winde hoping COVID-19 lockdown brings down crimes

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that with the army assisting police to enforce lockdown regulations, crime should go down.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde hopes the 21-day lockdown will bring down gang-related crime.

Winde said that with the army assisting police to enforce lockdown regulations, crime should go down.

He remained concerned about domestic violence though.

Premier Alan Winde said that a lockdown would be beneficial to many communities, but more so those affected by gang-violence.

"I'm hoping that we are going to see a decrease in crimes and with the businesses shut and of course people won't have movement."

But policing domestic violence would be difficult.

And with restrictions on movement, victims could be stuck in their home.

"We also have abuse and lots of abuse happens behind closed doors, so it is an unknown and we're going to have to monitor that very, very carefully."

As of midnight Thursday, a nationwide lockdown will be imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

So far there are 554 cases of the coronavirus in South Africa.

