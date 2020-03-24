WC govt confident it has enough hospital beds to treat COVID-19 patients
The Western Cape Health Department’s Mark van der Heever said they were planning a unified approach with the private sector.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government on Monday said there would be enough hospital beds to treat coronavirus (COVID-19) patients should the disaster worsen.
Authorities say there were enough resources to respond to a disaster of this kind.
So far, the country has more than 400 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 100 of which are in the Western Cape.
WATCH: Ramaphosa: South Africa will go into 21-day lockdown
He also said government would add beds such as in other disasters as the need arises.
Van der Heever said contingency plans were in place.
But just how many beds the Western Cape hospitals have is still not known as government won’t share those details just yet.
The number of coronavirus cases in South Africa passed the 400-mark on 23 March 2020.
Meanwhile, Premier Alan Winde on Monday said the most important precaution people should take was to stay at home.
Winde said if it was essential to leave the house, contact with others should be limited.
He has also warned the public to stay 1.5 metres away from other people and not go to gatherings of any nature.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
