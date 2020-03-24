Social grants will be paid during lockdown - Zulu
An inter-ministerial committee is briefing the media on details of government interventions following President Ramaphosa's announcement of the 21-day lockdown in South Africa amid the spread of COVID-19.
JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has assured grant recipients that Treasury has processed all payments to make sure they will be available on time.
However, Zulu said that to observe hygiene protocols, recipients must not rush to pay points and restrictions for the number of people allowed would be observed.
Zulu said shelters would remain open but visitors would not be allowed.
The minister said that new Sassa grant applications would be closed during the lockdown but the call centre would operate with minimal staff.
Minister Zulu said that the Post Office and retailers were ready to provide payment services on designated days during the lockdown.
"Citizens are reminded that older persons and persons with disabilities should be allowed to access their grants on 30 March and 31 March so that they are able to return home as quickly as possible given the emergency that has been declared. All other grants will be available on 1 April.
"We are asking that recipients don't rush to get their money as soon as it is available but to wait on their money as their money won't be taken away from them."
WATCH: Inter-ministerial briefing
To follow EWN's live blog on the briefing click here.
More in Local
-
Social cluster ministers assure provision of basic services during lockdown
-
Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of lockdown
-
Essential services workers plead with the public to obey lockdown rules
-
Didiza warns panic buying will hinder entire supply chain
-
Cape Chamber Commerce wants detailed relief for small business ahead of lockdown
-
Free State SAPS open inquest after Lesotho man dies near Maseru border
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.