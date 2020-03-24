Social grants will be paid during lockdown - Zulu

An inter-ministerial committee is briefing the media on details of government interventions following President Ramaphosa's announcement of the 21-day lockdown in South Africa amid the spread of COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has assured grant recipients that Treasury has processed all payments to make sure they will be available on time.

However, Zulu said that to observe hygiene protocols, recipients must not rush to pay points and restrictions for the number of people allowed would be observed.

Zulu said shelters would remain open but visitors would not be allowed.

The minister said that new Sassa grant applications would be closed during the lockdown but the call centre would operate with minimal staff.

Minister Zulu said that the Post Office and retailers were ready to provide payment services on designated days during the lockdown.

"Citizens are reminded that older persons and persons with disabilities should be allowed to access their grants on 30 March and 31 March so that they are able to return home as quickly as possible given the emergency that has been declared. All other grants will be available on 1 April.

"We are asking that recipients don't rush to get their money as soon as it is available but to wait on their money as their money won't be taken away from them."

WATCH: Inter-ministerial briefing

