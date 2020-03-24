Govt says COVID-19 cases now at 554

Gauteng - which is the country’s hot-bed of the COVID-19 virus - now has at least 302 confirmed cases, with the largest numbers recorded in Johannesburg, while a few are in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

JOHANNESBURG -While South Africans digest news of the looming nationwide lockdown, government has confirmed that the number of covid-19 cases has risen to 554. Just a day ago that number stood at 402.

To date 12,815 tests have been conducted, with the majority carried out in the private sector.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape’s cases increased by 14 overnight – that province now has 113 confirmed cases.

Government is on Tuesday morning giving more details on the nationwide lockdown that comes into effect this week.

In his address on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said government was taking the drastic measure - which will last for 21 days - in order to save lives by curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the rise in cases proved that South Africans still had the responsibility to take precautionary measures in their personal spaces - despite the president’s announcement of a lockdown that comes into effect at midnight on Thursday.

WATCH: Coronavirus numbers in SA will increase - Mkhize

Health authorities have also called on people who attended church services in the Free State between 9 and 14 March - where the first cases of COVID-19 in the province came from - to contact the department.

These people would have come into contact with infected patients who have since tested positive at a conference hosted by the Divine Restoration Ministries that was attended by 300 people.

