Virgin Active closing gyms nationwide on Tuesday
In a statement, the health club said the move was in support of government’s announcement of a 21-day lockdown to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
JOHANNESBURG - Virgin Active has announced that all of its clubs would be closed from the end of business on Tuesday.
“We believe this to be an equitable solution despite our business receiving no subscription revenue during this period,” it said.
Virgin Active said all memberships would automatically be frozen during the lockdown and no debit order charge would run for as long as the clubs are closed.
WATCH: President Ramaphosa: South Africa in 21-day lockdown
