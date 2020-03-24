'These sacrifices are necessary' - Ramaphosa gets frank about COVID-19

With the number of people infected with the coronavirus rising sharply since the first case was reported just 19 days ago, the writing was on the wall.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are set to for the first time go into a forced lockdown imposed by the government in a desperate bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) that has now infected 402 people.

The aggressive measures were announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night after marathon-days long meetings.

From Thursday at midnight - for 21 days - South Africans will be confined mostly in their homes with very limited movement.

The president, who had already announced a range of sweeping restrictions on South Africans, added on to this announcing a national lockdown.

He was frank about what the country faces and what could happen if the spread of COVID-19 is not curbed.

While pleading with South Africans to cooperate, he stressed the importance of the lockdown

“These choices and sacrifices are necessary if our country is to emerge stronger from this crisis.”

Ramaphosa said this measure would help save lives: “Without decisive action, the number of people infected will rapidly increase from a few hundreds to tens of thousands. This is dangerous for a population like ours, which has a large number of people with HIV.”

The president said lessons had been learnt from other countries dealing with the virus.

“Those countries that have acted swiftly have been effective in controlling the spread of the disease.”

At the same time, he has assured South Africans that food and basic goods will be available.

“There will be a continuous supply of these good, so there is no need for stockpiling of these items.”

The president said while the lockdown would have lasting economic consequences, the cost of not acting now, would be far greater.

The lockdown will commence on Thursday 26 March until 16 April.

Citizens will be restricted to their homes except those providing essential services.

The SANDF will be deployed to help police enforce the regulations and failure to adhere to the restrictions could result in prosecution.

