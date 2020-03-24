Sisulu: Rural, drought-hit areas to be supplied with water to wash hands
Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu said many South Africans had criticised continued messages about the importance of washing hands with water, asking where they would get the water to do this.
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu on Tuesday said 2,000 sites in mostly rural and drought-stricken areas would be supplied with water amid the coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) in the country.
Sisulu provided details at the social cluster briefing in Pretoria following the lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa due to be implemented for 21 days from midnight on Thursday.
• Africans improvise sanitisers, masks to plug shortages
Sisulu said the private sector had supported these initiatives with soap and sanitisers.
“In Limpopo, Free State, and Eastern Cape we had already ordered some water tankers and we are increasing the number so that we can quickly cover those affected areas,” she said.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
