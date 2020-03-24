SAA suspends all domestic flights during lockdown period

In a statement on Tuesday, SAA said that it supported government's efforts to 'retard, contain, manage and disrupt the rate of transmission of the COVID-19'.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways has decided to suspend all its domestic flights during the lockdown period as the country implements stricter measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The 21-day lockdown comes into effect on midnight on Thursday and will run until 16 April. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown in a national address on Monday evening.

WATCH: SA on lockdown: Here’s what you need to know

In a statement on Tuesday, SAA said that it supported government's efforts to "retard, contain, manage and disrupt the rate of transmission of the COVID-19".

The airline added that it would "provide support to passengers who intend to change their travel plans and commence their journeys before the implementation of the national lockdown".

"There will be one free travel change for travel between Tuesday, 24 March and Thursday, 26 March 2020. Re-accommodation of the customers for this purpose will happen on a first-come-first-served basis," SAA said in its statement.

SAA added that its call centres would not operate during the lockdown.

The airline said that it would resume domestic flights on 17 April.

Last Friday, SAA suspended all of its intercontinental and Africa regional flights. These flights remain suspended until 31 May 2020.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.