View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
Go

SA will not run out of food during lockdown - Didiza

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza appealed to the public to not panic as the country has sufficient food supplies.

Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza at an inter-ministerial briefing on 24 March 2020 detailing how government will respond ahead of and during the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza at an inter-ministerial briefing on 24 March 2020 detailing how government will respond ahead of and during the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
21 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza has reassured panic-stricken South Africans that the country will not run out of food supplies because of government’s lockdown.

Didiza was addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on Tuesday about the latest developments in the fight against the pandemic.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a nationwide lockdown from midnight on Thursday.

WATCH: No need for panic buying ahead of lockdown - Didiza

South Africans can still purchase their favourite food item and other essential staples like maize and rice during the 21-day lockdown.

Delivering a message to the agriculture and food sector, Minster Thoko Didiza said several businesses would be affected but the sector was one of the essential systems for livelihood and would, therefore, remain operational.

"As a nation, we boast about being self-sufficient in food production and a part of this year's supply is yet to be harvested, particularly yellow and white maize, which promises to be a bumper-filled crop and the citrus harvest also promises to be good."

Didiza also appealed to the public to not panic as the country has sufficient food supplies.

"The country has sufficient food supplies. Panic buying will only cause disruption and inconvenience in the food system."

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA