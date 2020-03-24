SA lockdown has some citizens wondering where next meal will come from
While many businesses will be assisted during the lockdown period, others are depending on the woman or man on the street hustling for a living to put food on the table.
CAPE TOWN - Following the president's announcement of a 21-day lockdown period, many South Africans are still in the dark about what government's reprieve for ordinary citizens will entail.
While many businesses will be assisted, others are depending on the woman or man on the street hustling for a living to put food on the table.
WATCH: President Ramaphosa: South Africa to go into 21-day lockdown
The number of passengers at yet another transport interchange is already dropping.
The Cape Town station deck will soon be a ghost town.
Sabata Sofete, a Milnerton taxi driver, wishes he had a choice in the matter.
"No one wants to get the coronavirus, I want to work. To get food on my table I need to work."
Nate Gain, a homeless man, is trusting the government to have his back AS he relies on generous people daily for money and food.
"I'm currently in Town depending on certain people to come through for me so that I can eat and drink. For me it's frightening."
Meanwhile, the Golden Arrow bus company said it was awaiting feedback from government regarding their role in providing transport to people who are involved in providing essential services.
Spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer: "Golden Arrow would like to assure passengers who have purchased multi-journey products, that all products will be extended once services resume fully. Passengers are therefore requested to retain their gold cards."
Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
