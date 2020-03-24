View all in Latest
Public transport users weigh in on COVID-19 lockdown

Some passengers at the Baragwanath Taxi Rank in Soweto say they’re worried about the effect the coronavirus lockdown will have on their jobs.

The number of people at the usually buzzing Wynberg taxi rank are already dwindling on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 as South Africa prepares for a lockdown. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN.
Nkosikhona Duma Lizell Persens one day ago

JOHANNESBURG/DURBAN/CAPE TOWN – Some passengers at the Baragwanath Taxi Rank in Soweto say they were worried about the effect the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown would have on their jobs.

Hundreds of commuters began queuing for taxis to their destinations on Tuesday morning while street vendors set up shop selling vetkoeks and snacks.

One passenger said: “We can survive because South Africa is rich.”

Another added: “What’s going to happen within the 21 days? We are going to work to find out if we’re working from home, will we have our jobs when we come back?”

What is missing though are people to sanitise the taxis after Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula promised they'd be there.

ISIPINGO RESIDENTS FEEL ANXIOUS

The national lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night has left workers in Durban feeling anxious.

Isipingo is a buzzing industrial town where thousands of low-skilled workers earn their income to feed their families.

Angel Magwaza, who works at a local petrol station, said she was anxious and was still trying to understand how the lockdown would play out.

Another worker, Deven Naicker, said hard as it was, the president's decision was necessary.

“If people are all out then people will get 10 times worse. There are advantages and disadvantages in life.”

Taxi operators say their industry would be hit hard by the lockdown and while they understood the decision, the president would need to fulfil his pledge to assist vulnerable.

WYNBERG TAXI RANK SHARE MIXED FEELINGS ON LOCKDOWN

While some South Africans are still uncertain and panicked following the announcement of a coronavirus lockdown, others say it was the right call.

In Wynberg, in Cape Town, numbers at a usually buzzing transport hub are already dwindling.

While working on a taxi, Naeem Majiet said he was looking forward to a break as he saw the lockdown coming and saved some money.

“I feel alright, I’m gonna sit at home now and drink liquor. You must save.”

Monica Maka has been selling scones there since 2017 - she already has no food at home.

“There’s nothing I can do, I don’t have grocery, I’m depending on this.”

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA