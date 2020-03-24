Panic buying: Capetonians flock to stores ahead of national lockdown
Long queues on Tuesday could be seen at Pick n Pay at Waterfront and Shoprite in the city centre.
CAPE TOWN - Amid the coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) and a national lockdown looming at midnight on Thursday, many Capetonians flocked to stores across the peninsula on Tuesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday evening announced a 21-day lockdown from 26 March until midnight on Thursday 16 April to prevent the spread of the virus.
• List of goods stores can’t hike prices of amid COVID-19 epidemic
#Covid19SA #CoronavirusSouthAfrica Covid19 signs in Makro in Montague Gardens. KP pic.twitter.com/VCK8n0Tjir— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 24, 2020
Customers made their way to two of the country’s biggest retail stores filling baskets and trolleys. Long queues could be seen at Pick n Pay at Waterfront and Shoprite in the city centre.
People bought food items and toilet products.
One shopper, a Shoprite customer, said she was buying essentials and would continue to prep for the lockdown on Wednesday.
“I would say it is important to stock up but as the president said, we’ll still have access to do our shopping during the lockdown and I’m just getting essentials,” she said.
Despite Ramaphosa’s call to not stockpile and panic buy, people were still rushing to the shops and stores.
WATCH: No need for panic buying ahead of lockdown - Didiza
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in Local
-
Khayelitsha man to appear in court for fraud, bribery
-
Taxis, e-hailing services will not be operating during lockdown: Mbalula
-
Renowned traditional healer, author Credo Mutwa (98) dies
-
Old Mutual pledges R50 million to help fight COVID-19
-
Social cluster ministers assure provision of basic services during lockdown
-
Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of lockdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.