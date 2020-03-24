Nafupa: Families no longer allowed to touch, wash deceased loved ones
The association, which consists of 540 funeral parlours from the country's nine provinces, said this was to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
DURBAN – The National Funeral Practitioner’s Association of South Africa (Nafupa) on Tuesday said families would no longer be able to touch or wash bodies of their deceased loved ones.
Nafupa president Muzi Hlengwa said bodies would also be delivered on the day of the funeral and viewing of the bodies of all coronavirus cases would be prohibited.
WATCH: Funeral ‘etiquette’ amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Hlengwa said while they understood that many South Africans had to conduct rituals on the bodies of their deceased loved ones, this would have to stop temporarily.
“We should be the ones preparing bodies and families should not be allowed inside the mortuaries to come in and wash bodies up until a time when this disease has been declared clear,” Hlengwa said.
He said all members of Nafupa were instructed to ensure the safety and hygiene of their staff members and clients.
“We request all funeral parlours to have sanitiser at the reception where the clients will come in. We should also disinfect our working areas, particularly the mortuaries on a regular basis,” he said.
Hlengwa said while the nationwide lockdown would present challenges to their industry, they welcome and support the president’s decision.
