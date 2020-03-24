Muslim civil society organisations donate R1m to help SA fight COVID-19

The organisation said it heard the call of President Cyril Ramaphosa to assist the poor during the 21-day lockdown period.

JOHANNESBURG - The Muslim community of South Africa has offered R1 million in 'social solidarity aid' to assist the fight against coronavirus in the country.

A collective of Muslim civil society organisations said it heard the call of President Cyril Ramaphosa to assist the poor during the 21-day lockdown period.

One of the organisations, the Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute (Asri) said that the donation would assist the poor and vulnerable.

"We've immediately expended R1 million in aid spending and current resources to assist with immediate priorities as announced by the president and make available the human resources and implementation capacity of our community and civil society organisations to assist the Solidarity Fund to meet its primary mandate," Asri's Muhammad Cajee said.