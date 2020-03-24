View all in Latest
DA fights placement of Tshwane under administration in Pretoria court

The DA wants the Gauteng government’s decision to dissolve the council to be reviewed set aside and declared invalid.

DA's Solly Msimanga (left) and Mike Moriarty (right) outside the High Court in Pretoria where the party submitted papers to have the decision to have the Tshwane council dissolved declared null and void. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN
23 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - A court is on Tuesday hearing an urgent application by the Democratic Alliance (DA) challenging the Gauteng government’s decision to place the Tshwane metro under administration.

The council was officially placed under administration at the weekend.

The political battle over the control of the City of Tshwane is now at the High Court in Pretoria.

The DA wants the Gauteng government’s decision to dissolve the council to be reviewed, set aside and declared invalid.

In their court papers, the party said the move was procedurally unfair irrational.

Cooperative governance MEC Lebogang Maile has said he stood by his decision and already appointed 10 administrators, paving the way for by-elections within 90 days despite the pending court challenge.

The matter is expected to be heard over two days.

