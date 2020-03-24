View all in Latest
CT Metrorail passengers accuse govt of neglecting coronavirus measures

While other forms of public transport such as mini-bus taxis and Golden Arrow have started rolling out their anti-COVID-19 plans, it seems Metrorail has yet to begin.

A general view of the Cape Town train station. Picture: @CapeTownTrains/Facebook.com.
one day ago

CAPE TOWN - Some Metrorail commuters have on Tuesday accused government of not taking their health seriously enough.

Last week, government announced plans to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on trains, promising it would make hand sanitiser available to commuters.

But a week on and there's still no sign of preventative action on Cape Town Station's platforms.

While other forms of public transport such as mini-bus taxis and Golden Arrow have started rolling out their anti-COVID-19 plans, it seems Metrorail has yet to begin.

At the Cape Town station, there's no sign of hand sanitiser and no officials distributing hygiene products.

Those on board are still not practising 'social distancing'. while some passengers have their own face-masks.

“This is to protect myself,” one commuter said.

Another woman said government was not taking commuters health seriously.

EWN has approached the national transport department for comment on timelines to implement the promised plans; it has yet to respond.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

Timeline

