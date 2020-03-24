COVID-19 test kits donated by Jack Ma to hit SA next week
Each African country will get 20,000 testing kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 protective suits – all donated by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.
JOHANNESBURG - Ethiopian Airlines will take on the mammoth task of delivering 1.1 million coronavirus test kits to all African countries this week
Each country will get 20,000 testing kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 protective suits – all donated by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.
Fifty-four African countries will receive those coronavirus testing kits, masks and protective suits by the end of this week.
Flight ET3873 is expected to land in South Africa next week Friday at midday after delivering supplies to the landlocked kingdom of Lesotho.
That flight will then go to eSwatini and Mozambique before returning to Addis Ababa.
WATCH: Ramaphosa: South Africa will go into 21-day lockdown
More in Local
-
Old Mutual pledges R50 million to help fight COVID-19
-
Social cluster ministers assure provision of basic services during lockdown
-
Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of lockdown
-
Essential services workers plead with the public to obey lockdown rules
-
Didiza warns panic buying will hinder entire supply chain
-
Cape Chamber Commerce wants detailed relief for small business ahead of lockdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.