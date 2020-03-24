COVID-19: 40,000 litres of pure alcohol donated to help make sanitisers
The alcohol industry says it's working to approve the release of more pure alcohol to assist with the shortage of surface and hand sanitizers.
JOHANNESBURG – The alcohol industry on Monday said it was working to approve the release of more pure alcohol to assist with the shortage of surface and hand sanitisers in the country.
It’s already donated 40,000 liters of pure alcohol to the cause.
The organisations said they were in full support of the measures taken by government to contain the spread of the disease.
South African Liquor Brand Owners Association spokesperson Sibani Mngadi said: “There’s a shortage and the market is under pressure. Other companies are in consultation to consider a donation of 96% of alcohol.”
More in Local
-
Taxis, e-hailing services will not be operating during lockdown: Mbalula
-
Renowned traditional healer, author Credo Mutwa (98) dies
-
Old Mutual pledges R50 million to help fight COVID-19
-
Social cluster ministers assure provision of basic services during lockdown
-
Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of lockdown
-
Essential services workers plead with the public to obey lockdown rules
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.