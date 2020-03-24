COVID-19: 40,000 litres of pure alcohol donated to help make sanitisers

The alcohol industry says it's working to approve the release of more pure alcohol to assist with the shortage of surface and hand sanitizers.

JOHANNESBURG – The alcohol industry on Monday said it was working to approve the release of more pure alcohol to assist with the shortage of surface and hand sanitisers in the country.

It’s already donated 40,000 liters of pure alcohol to the cause.

The organisations said they were in full support of the measures taken by government to contain the spread of the disease.

South African Liquor Brand Owners Association spokesperson Sibani Mngadi said: “There’s a shortage and the market is under pressure. Other companies are in consultation to consider a donation of 96% of alcohol.”