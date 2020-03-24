Convicted rapist Bob Hewitt granted parole

The former tennis coach was sentenced to six years in prison in 2015 after he was convicted of raping and sexually assaulting three youths he was coaching over 20 years ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted rapist Bob Hewitt has been granted parole.

The former tennis coach was sentenced to six years in prison in 2015 after he was convicted of raping and sexually assaulting three youths he was coaching over 20 years ago. The former Grand Slam champion was jailed in September 2016.



Hewitt is expected to leave prison on 24 April after serving over three years of his six-year sentence.

The Correctional Services Department’s Singabakho Nxumalo: "The parole board reached a decision to place Mr Hewitt on parole. There are certain conditions attached and he will have to comply with those conditions up until his six-year sentence expires."