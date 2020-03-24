View all in Latest
Baragwanath Hospital staffer agrees with coronavirus lockdown

Johannes Mojetsi works at the oncology department at Baragwanath Hospital and said the lockup must be done to save lives.

FILE: Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital entrance. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital entrance. Picture: EWN.
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG - The coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown will affect millions of South Africans but there are those who will be still be called to duty to keep essential services going.

These special categories of workers include doctors, nurses, police, traffic and military officials.

With the number of people infected with the coronavirus rising sharply since the first case was reported just 19 days ago, the writing was on the wall.

President Cyril Ramaphosa - who had already announced a range of sweeping restrictions on South Africans - added on to this on Monday night by announcing a national lockdown.

At the Chris Baragwanath Hospital - the largest hospital on the continent - operations continue as usual but with the expected rise of COVID-19 cases, this will no doubt have an impact on staff.

Eyewitness News caught up with Johannes Mojetsi outside the facility; he works at the oncology department.

Mojetsi said three weeks may sound too long for the lockup but it must be done to save lives.

He added that some patients who will not be prioritised, especially in his field, will suffer

“There’s no way that we won’t be affected, though I don’t know at what rate.”

A response plan has been put in place across Gauteng facilities to deal with the coronavirus.

This includes the cancellation of elective surgeries.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Timeline

Comments

