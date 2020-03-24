Business already contributing to Solidarity Fund - Patel
The fund, kick-started by donations of R1 billion each from the Rupert and Oppenheimer families, is intended to help mobilise business and civil society to back government efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.
CAPE TOWN - Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel said that businesses were already offering to donate money to the Solidarity Fund.
The fund, kick-started by donations of R1 billion each from the Rupert and Oppenheimer families, is intended to help mobilise business and civil society to back government efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The fund will be chaired by Wiphold founder Gloria Serobe and philanthropist Adrian Enthoven. The government has provided R150 million in seed capital, of which R100 million comes from Treasury and R50 million from the National Lotteries Commission.
At a briefing earlier on Tuesday, Patel spelt out the aim of the fund.
"It’s designed to unite the nation and accelerate the country’s response to COVID-19. The focus of the fund is in four areas – it’s to alleviate the suffering and distress caused by the virus to the country and to mobilise the support of business and civil society in support of government’s efforts."
Patel said that businesses were already coming forward.
"Government last night made available an initial R150m as seed funding and a number of businesses already today contacted us because they will be contributing within the next few days to the fund."
Click on the link for more details on the Solidarity Fund.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in Business
-
Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of lockdown
-
Cape Chamber Commerce wants detailed relief for small business ahead of lockdown
-
UIF braces for COVID-19 claims flood
-
US could be next 'virus epicenter' as India locks down, global recession looms
-
SAA suspends all domestic flights during lockdown period
-
Afasa uncertain what effect lockdown will have on exports
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.