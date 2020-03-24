All precautions taken for 80 SA students back from China - Nzimande
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande on Tuesday said all precautions had been taken for the 80 students who arrived from China at the weekend.
Nzimande was speaking at the social cluster briefing in Pretoria.
The minister said the first batch of 76 students who were at The Ranch, after arriving from Wuhan, all tested negative but were awaiting one more test before they could be reintegrated.
The second group was waiting for their first results.
“On Friday 20 March, 80 other students arrived from China and they were on various TVET college programmes, especially work placements in China. And they have all been placed in quarantine somewhere in Ekurhuleni and they’ve been tested and we are awaiting their results,” Nzimande said.
Meanwhile, Nzimande said opening dates for TVET colleges that were expected to open on the 15 April would be revised following the announcement of the lockdown.
“We have made the necessary arrangements with the TVET colleges on rescheduling their exams as they normally write three exams per year in particular subjects,” he said.
