Santaco eases CT taxi commuters' COVID-19 fears with sanitiser, masks
On Monday, officials visited taxi tanks across the Cape to distribute hand sanitiser, face masks and more.
CAPE TOWN - Considering the global pandemic at hand, the South African National Taxi Council said that commuters must be safeguarded.
To date, 402 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have so far been reported in the country, of which 100 were in the Western Cape.
With 16.5 million residents relying on taxis to get them from point A to B, social distancing appears to be a foreign concept at buzzing transport hubs.
To help fight the spread of COVID-19, Santaco is ensuring taxis and commuters are sanitised.
The council's Nazeem Abdurahman: "We transport about 70% of commuters daily and also with the failing Prasa rail service, it also has a bigger impact on the minibus taxi industry, so the more we create this awareness amongst our ranks and hubs, we will be able to curb the spread of COVID-19."
One of the many who rely on this mode of transport is Naazlie Dollie. She feels at ease knowing these measures are being implemented.
"Some of the drivers do have sanitisers in their vans, like for the steering wheels and the [door] handles and they do spray before the people get into the vans."
#CoronavirusInSA Officials from the South African National Taxi Council are sanitizing the hands of taxi commuters in Cape Town. LP pic.twitter.com/21NNUoLlc3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 23, 2020
