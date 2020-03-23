SANDF: Soldiers seen in Joburg not a deployment

Earlier on Monday, EWN reported that the army had been ordered to prepare for a possible deployment to assist in efforts to mitigate spread of the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force said that the soldiers seen in Joburg were not a deployment but were part of its mobilisation phase as part of normal preparations for support to government.

In a tweet, the SANDF called on South Africans to remain calm.

The SANDF would like to confirm that the soldiers seen in Johannesburg is part of the SANDF's mobilisation phase as part of normal preparations for support to Government and it is not a deployment as speculated. The SANDF would like to appeal to the public to remain calm. — SA National Defence Force (@SANDFCorpEvents) March 23, 2020

In a classified memo that has been widely circulated, members are instructed to prepare to provide support to various government departments. The SANDF said on Monday it would only comment after the president's address.

Members of the army have confirmed that they have been instructed to prepare to be deployed in the country. One member told EWN that their commanders instructed them to be “battle ready” on Monday morning.

But they were told that the final order would come from President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is due to address the nation this evening.

The SANDF memo states that the army will be deployed to eight provinces, with Limpopo excluded.

The province has only one reported case so far. In Gauteng – which is currently the epicentre with the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases – two sub-units will be deployed in the cities of Johannesburg and Tshwane.

Ramaphosa ramped up the country’s response to fight the virus last week by banning all gatherings of more than 100 people, restricting liquor trading and banning travel to high-risk countries.

Additional reporting by Theto Mahlakoana.

