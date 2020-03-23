Process to remove Mkhwebane as PP to proceed when Parliament resumes

The process had to be halted after Parliament postponed all its business as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament said that it would still move ahead with its process for the removal of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

But this would only happen when Parliament resumed.

The process had to be halted after Parliament postponed all its business as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The process to remove Busisiwe Mkhwebane was brought by the Democratic Alliance (DA) following the adoption of new rules to remove a Public Protector or the head of a Chapter Nine institution.

Parliament said that in view of the suspension of the business of Parliament until further notice by the Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise, MPs would process the motion tabled by DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone when the Assembly resumed its business.

Parliament said that the parties participating in the application by the Public Protector for an interim interdict of the parliamentary process had agreed that it be postponed until further notice. The hearing was originally set for 26 and 27 March.

This agreement has been made an order of the Western Cape High Court.