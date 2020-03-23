View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
Go

Ex-boss Moyo's appeal dismissed - Old Mutual

The Supreme Court of Appeal has refused ex-Old Mutual Chief Executive Peter Moyo leave to appeal a decision overturning his temporary reinstatement and dismissing the case against his sacking in June, Old Mutual said on Monday.

FILE: Peter Moyo in the Johannesburg High Court on 18 July 2019. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN
FILE: Peter Moyo in the Johannesburg High Court on 18 July 2019. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Supreme Court of Appeal has refused ex-Old Mutual Chief Executive Peter Moyo leave to appeal a decision overturning his temporary reinstatement and dismissing the case against his sacking in June, the insurer said on Monday.

“Old Mutual welcomes this ruling as it enhances certainty and is another important step forward in ending the litigation instituted by Mr Moyo against Old Mutual,” Old Mutual said in a statement.

Moyo’s lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA