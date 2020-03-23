EFF wants banks to suspend loan repayments, govt grants for workers
EFF spokesperson Delisile Ngwenya said government should also give workers who earn less than R15,000 a month a grant of R3,500 for essentials.
JOHANNESBURG - As the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases increases in the country, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called on banks to suspend the payments of loans by customers.
The red berets also want telecommunications companies such as MTN, Vodacom and Cell C to provide free 200 megabytes of data to subscribers for four months.
South Africa is now on 402 cases of the coronavirus.
“All banks must initiate a payment holiday on home loans, vehicle finance loans, credit card, and overdraft repayments. Loans such as personal, student and business loans. Banks should also not be allowed to retrench workers during the payment holiday initiative, and all payment initiatives should be for a minimum of four months,” Ngwenya said.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
