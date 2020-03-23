EC top cop shocked by elderly woman's murder

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the woman was sleeping in her rondavel when she was shot dead.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape police commissioner has expressed his shock at the murder of an 85-year-old woman in Dutywa.

The elderly woman was killed in the Vininda village on Friday night.

Relatives discovered her body the next day.

The motive for her murder has not yet been established.

A manhunt was launched for her attackers and Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Liziwe Ntshinga has been quoted as saying that "those responsible for this heinous crime must face the consequences for their actions" and be jailed.

A week earlier, an 83-year-old woman was killed in Sterkspruit by a group of men who are believed to have blamed her for the death of another man.

The group also accused her of practicing witchcraft.